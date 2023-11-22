TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Veterinarian Alexis Degale’s office is seeing canines come in with a cough daily.

She said symptoms of a highly contagious, unnamed illness affecting dogs is similar to kennel cough but more severe.

“These dogs are coughing for weeks to months, so it’s kind of changed from our normal kennel cough cases,” Degale said.

Deagle works at West Shore Animal Hospital and said most of the patients being impacted visit dog parks or daycare facilities.

“We assume they’re getting it just from being in contact with other dogs, so doggy daycare, boarding facilities, but I have some dogs without that in their history, so even on a walk,” she said.

Coughing, sneezing and runny nose are symptoms Degale said dog owners should look out for. According to the vet, the illness can cause a dog to develop pneumonia if left untreated.

Emily Vaughn has a 7-year-old Goldendoodle named “Dora” who had to be hospitalized due to the illness.

“Her vitals were not stable, she had to be kept in an oxygen crate,” Vaughn said.

Erika Vallina is another dog parent who’s seen the mystery virus in action. Vallina’s three dogs are battling the respiratory illness.

“We have had it a few weeks now, and I am doing everything I can to help my fur babies get through this but we are scared since this a little-known virus,” Vallina said.