Tampa VA partners with health dept. to vaccinate community veterans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital & Clinics and the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County are partnering to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the community.

The VA started providing doses Saturday to veterans not receiving care at the Tampa VA, family members of any veteran and family members of VA employees. This is happening through a formal FEMA Mission Assignment. Healthcare workers will provide 2,500 doses a week.

Susan Sunka is 64 years old. Under normal circumstances, she’s wouldn’t be eligible yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida. Floridians age 60 and up won’t be eligible to get the vaccine until Monday. However, Sunka’s dad is a veteran. so she was able to get in line to get her first dose Saturday.

“I’m very fortunate the VA is allowing us to get the vaccine,” Sunka said. “I never thought at 64 I would say I’m underage, but I have been underage.”

The Tampa VA had enough doses to vaccinate 1,000 people Saturday. Moving forward, the agency says the amount of vaccine transferred to the VA will increase over time to allow for both first and second doses.

“I think the best way to protect everyone including our veterans is to get the entire community vaccinated,” Chief of Staff Colleen Jakey said. “Until we get the entire community vaccinated, everyone is still at risk.”

Veterans and employees at the Tampa VA are still getting the vaccine. The VA has already administered 63,000 doses to that group as of March 13.

You can register for an appointment here if you are: