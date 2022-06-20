TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The City of Tampa unveiled the first home of its Infill Phase II housing project in Sulphur Springs Monday morning.

Through the housing project, the City of Tampa’s Housing and Community Development division awarded 17 vacant, city-owned residential lots to 11 local developers and non-profits through a digital lottery process.

Velina Glass and her son have purchased the first home from the project on Idell Street in Sulphur Springs. It’s valued at $300,000, but a person must make less than $66,000 a year to live there.

The three bedroom, two bathroom home is 1,250 square feet and includes upgrades such as crown molding and quartz countertops.

“We’ve lived in three different apartment complexes, we’ve had to move out each time because the costs just keeps going up and up and we have to move to a less expensive place, so this home means stability for me,” Glass said.

People interested in an affordable home through Infill Phase II must go through one of the City’s partner housing counseling agencies. They can also apply for the DARE to Own the Dream Homeownership Program, a city program which provides financial assistance to income eligible home buyers.