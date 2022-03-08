Tampa trucking companies impacted by spike in gas prices

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From food to fashion, just about every product you buy is transported through trucks. It’s an industry still suffering from a driver shortage and now a spike in gas prices.

Jason Stanley with Lightning Transport & Logistics said they’ve had to rework their drive schedule.

“The west coast is over six bucks and growing, so we try to say you know look, let’s find somewhere before that to fuel before we go into California and places like that,” Stanley said.

The average price for diesel fuel is almost $5 according to the US Energy Information Administration. Eric Stiehl, President of Tarpon Transport Services said this increase in expense doesn’t just impact truckers, but you too.

“All of the pricing for trucking spikes,” said Stiehl.

He told 8 On Your Side trucking companies are charging their clients a lot more money to move their products from place to place.

“That’s going to go right into the consumers expense,” said Stiehl. “Say you go to Publix and you look at a box of cereal, you’re looking at a dollar to two dollar increase in price and that’s all due to the increasing on the truck.”