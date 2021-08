TAMPA (WFLA) – A spokesperson for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says all city employees will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

An official announcement is expected Wednesday morning during a press conference at Lykes Gaslight Square Park.

The news comes following Monday’s full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would pave the way for employers to mandate vaccinations.

The city of Tampa would be the first in the Tampa Bay area to require a vaccine mandate.