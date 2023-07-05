TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Imagine this: You make your way from Ybor City to Hyde Park Village, and collect $200 when you pass ‘GO.’ That could soon be a reality with the debut of MONOPOLY: Tampa Edition.

The latest edition of the iconic business board game is on track to hit shelves in late February 2024. But before that can happen, the public will have the opportunity to decide what businesses and nonprofits will be part of the historic way.

Top Trumps USA, the maker of MONOPOLY: Tampa Edition, is asking the public to submit their favorite Tampa businesses, nonprofits, and landmarks before the game’s release.

“Tampa Bay is such a unique community with rich history,” said Brooke Gorman, a Top Trumps representative. “We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY: Tampa Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Tampa locals and tourists love about this charming city.”

“Could Zoo Tampa, Raymond James Stadium, or even Bern’s Steak House make the cut? Recommendations for squares can be submitted to tampa@toptrumps.com.”

The Tampa board will include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards, and MONOPOLY money, paying homage to the Tampa Bay community.

MONOPOLY first hit the shelves in 1935 with several now-iconic pieces; the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship. Although the brand has taken on dozens of different themes over its 87-year history, the gameplay has remained unchanged.

Learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards.