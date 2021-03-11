Tampa Theatre reopens on 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 shutdown

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Theatre will open its doors back up to the public Thursday for 12 screenings of the new Anthony Hopkins film “The Father.”

Guests will be required to buy tickets online rather than at the box office. Temperature checks and masks are also required.

The auditorium has a capacity of 1,200 people but will be limited to only seating 200. Seating will also be banded off to ensure social distancing.

Instead of waiting in line to order from the concession stand, visitors can use an app to order and receive a notification when their food is ready to pick up.

Tampa Theatre Stage Manager Teresa Gallar said she is more than ready to be back working at the theatre after being furloughed a year ago.

“It’s going to be very exciting. Entertainment is the best thing, doesn’t matter if you had a bad day, the next day it’s still great. How could you not want to work here? It’s amazing just looking at the architecture,” she said.

The new film “The Father” will be playing at the theater March 11 to March 14 and March 18 to March 21. Showtimes can be found on their website.