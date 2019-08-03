Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Tampa Theatre announces ‘September Sing-Along Sundays’ series

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
R-TAMPA-THEATRE--mug-backgr_564931

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Theatre has announced their new September Sing-Along Sundays series.

This September every Sunday from Sept. 8-29 will host a new show:

  • 3:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 8 Sing-Along THE SOUND OF MUSIC
    3:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 15 Sing-Along GREASE
    3:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 22 Sing-Along THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
    3:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 29 Sing-Along MARY POPPINS

Tickets are $13 and will go on sale at 10:00 am Monday, Aug. 5. Tampa Theatre Members save $3 and can participate in a special Member pre-sale for all four films taking place now on the theatre’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss