Tampa Theatre announces ‘September Sing-Along Sundays’ series

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - UPDATE at 5 p.m.: Pasco County deputies have found the carjacked vehicle and the female suspect, who is now in custody, following a fatal crash that happened earlier this morning.

Deputies went on a pursuit to find the two suspects who caused the accident and then took off with a stolen car. The pursuit ended near Knights Griffin Road and Strauss Road in Thonotosassa, Florida, where deputies found the woman after she crashed into a mailbox and ditch.