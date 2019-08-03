Tampa Theatre announces ‘September Sing-Along Sundays’ series

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Theatre has announced their new September Sing-Along Sundays series.
This September every Sunday from Sept. 8-29 will host a new show:
- 3:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 8 Sing-Along THE SOUND OF MUSIC
3:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 15 Sing-Along GREASE
3:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 22 Sing-Along THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
3:00 pm Sunday, Sept. 29 Sing-Along MARY POPPINS
Tickets are $13 and will go on sale at 10:00 am Monday, Aug. 5. Tampa Theatre Members save $3 and can participate in a special Member pre-sale for all four films taking place now on the theatre’s website.