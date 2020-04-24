Tampa testing lab administers COVID-19 antibody test

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay testing lab is now offering the COVID-19 antibody test.

Arcpoint Labs, located at 2901 W. Busch Blvd., is open and testing people for COVID-19 antibodies. Serology or antibody tests reveal whether someone previously had coronavirus or if they are positive and asymptomatic.

“This test is for peace of mind,” Kathy Patel, the owner of Arcpoint Labs, said.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, scientists say that person can donate their plasma to a person who’s currently infected.

“When the antibodies are injected into the infected person, it injects the antibodies and it helps their system fight the virus,” Patel said.

Two positive antibody tests are required before anyone donates their plasma.

“The tests aren’t 100 percent so we ask them to refer to their health carrier or another doctor to do a confirmation test,” Patel said.

At Arcpoint Labs, one has to schedule an appointment to get the test. To schedule an appointment call 813-618-5227.

Also, be prepared to pay. The test is not free. Arcpoint Labs is a private lab that does not accept insurance. Each test is $198.95. However, Patel says some insurances are reimbursing patients back.

“If you call your insurance provider they may allow you to file a claim and you can get reimbursed,” Patel said.

Patel has tested well over 100 people so far. The lab is capable of testing 30 to 40 people a day. For more information on Arcpoint Labs, click here.

