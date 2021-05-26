Tampa teen with Cerebral palsy walks across stage at graduation

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – Steinbrenner High School senior Christoffer Camacho has Cerebral palsy and has been wheelchair-bound his whole life.

The recent high school graduate says his life goal has been to walk across the stage to receive his diploma.

To do this, Camacho says he’s worked hard in therapy for years to be able to get enough strength to make the walk to receive his diploma. He kept it a secret from his peers, and then on Wednesday, he accomplished his goal to the shock of his classmates.

“I don’t think anybody expected me to walk across the stage today… It was like an adrenaline rush hearing everybody cheer and go nuts.” Camacho said.

Camacho says he is a firm believer that anything can be accomplished if you put your mind to it and you work hard.

