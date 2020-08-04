Tampa teen pleads not guilty to Twitter hack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa teen accused of orchestrating a massive Twitter hack that affected multiple celebrities and major companies, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the scheme.

Graham Clark, 17, was arraigned Tuesday on 30 charges of electronic and computer fraud for the July 15 intrusion into data of multiple prominent Twitter users, including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

Investigators said Clark manipulated Twitter employees and took control of multiple celebrity and company Twitter accounts, which he used to get people to send him money in cryptocurrency. Authorities say Clark routed the money to himself, making more than $100,000 within a matter of hours.

Mason Sheppard, 19, of Bognor Regis, U.K., and Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, were also charged in the hack.

“This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida,” Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement. “This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that.”

Under Florida law, Clark. can be prosecuted as an adult.

Clark’s attorney said his client owns more than $3 million in cryptocurrency. He is being held on $725,000 bond.

On Tuesday morning, he pleaded not guilty to the attack. Another bond hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

LATEST STORIES: