Tampa teen accused of robbing 2 gas stations at gunpoint

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa teen is accused of robbing two gas stations in his neighborhood at gunpoint.

Joshua Joseph Seun Doxa was arrested and charged with two counts armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said in the early hours Wednesday, the 18-year-old held up a Mobile gas station in the 10000 block of North Florida Avenue. A few hours later, he hit a Citgo gas station across the street.

Doxa, who lives several blocks away from the robberies, fled both scenes on a mountain bike, police said.

Detectives used fingerprints and evidence left at the scene to identify him as the suspect.

When they arrived at his home to take him into custody, Doxa tried driving away in a car he had bought with the stolen money, but was apprehended.

A search of his car turned up a gun and other items from the robbery, which were seized and impounded. Police also found the clothing he wore during the robberies.

Doxa is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail.