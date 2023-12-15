TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is partnering with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, inviting dozens of local artists to create artwork on storm drains at Robles Park.

The art focuses on the “Only Rain Down the Drain” education campaign, aiming to teach citizens why they should not dump pollutants down storm drains.

The Environmental Protection Agency says stormwater runoff is the primary threat to water quality across the U.S., with pesticides, excess fertilizer, oils, detergents, and other pollutants draining into Tampa Bay when it rains in our area.

The new art on the drains will be a visible reminder to the public to help keep the water clean.

The Storm Drain Art Local Artist Initiative was made possible due to a $10,000 grant from the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, with Robles Park being the second neighborhood to display these artistic storm drains.

The first project was in South Seminole Heights in 2018.