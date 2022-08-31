HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough High School student was arrested on Wednesday after she brought a loaded gun on campus, Tampa police said.

A student notified the school resource officer that another student brought a gun on campus, police said.

Officers said the SRO found the 15-year-old student during dismissal near the bus ramp.

She was taken to the gymnasium, where her backpack was searched.

Police said they found a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a T-shirt inside the student’s backpack.

The 15-year-old student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and a minor in possession of a firearm.

Officers said they will continue to investigate the incident, including how the student was able to get the gun and what her motive was for bringing it on campus.

“There is no greater priority for our officers than student safety, and we are thankful that our SRO took the information shared with him seriously, taking action to find this student and secure a weapon that could have been used to cause serious harm to others,” said Chief Mary O’Connor. “Just one month into the new school year, I cannot stress enough that it is critical for students, teachers and staff to speak up when they are made aware of a threat such as this. See Something, Say Something. In this case, it could have saved lives.”