TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old Tampa student was arrested Friday after police said he brought a stolen loaded gun and more than 20 rounds of ammunition to school.

Faculty members at Hillsborough High School said they received a tip about a student vaping in one of the restrooms. Staff members located the teen and brought him to the office.

Police said the teen knew his backpack would be searched so he contacted another student to get his backpack and take the gun.

A School Resource Officer located the other student and Jones’ backpack. When searching the bag, police said the SRO found a loaded 9-millimeter firearm and more than 20 rounds of ammunition.

Police said there was no indication that there was an armed person on the school’s campus prior to the gun being found.

“While this remains an active investigation, currently nothing suggests the student had the intention to harm anyone on the campus using the stolen firearm,” Tampa police said.

Jones was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor.

“Back in June, we made it very clear that a juvenile who illegally possesses a firearm will face serious consequences,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “We’re fortunate that no one was hurt, but let this be a stark reminder for students who think bringing a firearm onto the school’s campus is a good idea- it’s not and there are adult consequences as a result of adult decisions.”