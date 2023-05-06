SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested after allegedly leading a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on a high-speed chase down I-75 on Saturday morning.

The trooper was heading south on I-75 near SR-582 when they reported seeing two cars driving recklessly through traffic at around 9 a.m., according to an arrest report from FHP.

The two cars – identified as a green Dodge Charger and an orange Ford Mustang – allegedly sped away when the trooper tried to pace them. Their speeds exceeded 100 mph before they took off, according to the arrest report.

Footage from the trooper’s dashboard camera showed the Charger pass the Mustang on the right shoulder near mile marker 263. The arrest report stated the trooper’s vehicle reached 125 mph as the cars pulled away, with the Charger reaching an estimated peak speed of 140 mph.

The trooper pulled in front of the Charger and forced the driver to stop. Ibrahim Aiman Ali, 21, was arrested and charged with unlawful racing on a highway. His car was hauled off and placed on a 30-day hold.