TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Star Wars fans decked out as Jedis and Princess Leia decided to celebrate May 4 in a special way Thursday — by getting married.

The Hillsborough County Clerk of Court’s office offered galactic-themed weddings and marriage vow renewals in the Pat Frank Courthouse to celebrate the unofficial Star Wars day.

“It’s great to have people who are enthusiastic about Star Wars today and have them renew their vows or get married,” said Cindy Stuart, Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

Couples got to choose between three backdrops that featured different planets.

A newly married couple said they were lifelong fans and were excited to tie the knot.

“I think we will always remember it and everybody will be celebrating May the 4th be with you,” Wendy Simpson said.