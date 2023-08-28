TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have arrested a man accused of a fatal stabbing at Borrell Park on Sunday.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of Jonathan Miller, Jr., 32, who was allegedly assaulting a woman at the time of the incident.

Tampa police said the victim, identified as a man in his 30s, intervened after witnessing the alleged assault. The argument turned physical, according to police, and ended with Miller allegedly stabbing the victim.

All three people involved were known to each other, according to Tampa police. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Miller was arrested Monday morning after allegedly trying to flee deputies. He was charged with battery and murder.