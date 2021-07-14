Tampa software company makes pandemic pivot to keep business afloat

TAMPA (WFLA) – The pandemic forced a lot of businesses to think outside the box quickly.

SourceToad, a Tampa software engineering firm that catered to the cruise industry, knew they were sunk if they didn’t find a new way to stay afloat.

CEO Greg Ross-Munro founded the company 13 years ago with the goal of making it a place he would want to work. That explains the colorful amphibian-themed office, the stocked break room including a beer fridge, and the vintage video games available for employees to play whenever the mood strikes them.

“I want to work in a place that I like, so I’ve worked with the people who work with me to build a place I think is fun,” Greg Ross-Munro said.

But when the cruise industry came to a screeching halt last year, Sourcetoad had to find a way to offer their software services to other industries just to stay afloat.

Fortunately, the company had some small clients in the educational and financial services space who needed to ramp up their businesses just as cruise lines stopped sailing.

“Pre pandemic we were probably 60-70 percent cruise and we’ve probably flipped that now,” Ross-Munro said.

Sourcetoad is now bigger than it was pre-pandemic and Ross-Munro hopes to double his staff of nearly fifty to closer to a hundred in the next few years.

“I’m really, really grateful that we’ve all been able to still be here. That everyone’s been healthy. That we’ve been able to stay in business. That we’ve actually grown. I’m just very, very lucky and grateful.” Ross-Munro said.