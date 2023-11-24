TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Black Friday was in full swing at the Citrus Park mall, though it was not the chaos of Black Fridays past.

“I’m hoping there’s a crowd coming,” Drew Humphrey said. “I just want to see a giant Black Friday crowd, but that’s pretty much it.”

Drew Humphrey was first in line at the Best Buy on Friday, arriving around 5:30 a.m. before the doors opened at 6 a.m.

“I was actually really close to buying what I’m going to buy today online,” Humphrey explained. “But I just thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s go for the experience.'”

By the time the Best Buy doors opened, there were around 30 people waiting.

“I’ve always like, had the passion to want to do it, I just never could, because either my parents were sleeping and they didn’t want to do it,” Humphrey said. “Or I had friends that wanted to do it, but they backed out because they were too tired.”

Humphrey did end up getting the computer monitor he was hoping for.

“I just want to experience how it looks like,” said Shekhr Saseendran, another Best Buy shopper. “I’ve heard a lot about, ‘Okay, there will be a lot of crowds, it’ll be a lot of deals.’ I just wanted to see how it looks like.”

Saseendran was hoping to get a laptop for his son, and his shopping was orderly too.

“What we’re seeing is that guests still have a tradition where they love to shop in-store for Black Friday,” said Target Store Director Jordan Gary. “They also like to shop at home, so we’re offering guests multiple options to shop how they like.”

Tech and toys are expected to be the most popular items and heavily discounted along with clothes.