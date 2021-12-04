Woman dies days after Tampa double shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A victim in a Tampa double shooting this past Wednesday has died, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to West Grace Street and North Delaware Avenue about two women injured by gunshots.

One of the women was stabilized at the hospital, but the other remained in critical condition. The victim in critical condition would later die from her injuries, according to a Saturday announcement.

Tampa police are still investigating what happened to the two women. If you know anything about the situation, call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).