LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Deputies searching for shooter after woman found dead in Tampa home

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Tanner Road and discovered an adult woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 5:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are currently searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss