Deputies searching for shooter after woman found dead in Tampa home

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Tanner Road and discovered an adult woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 5:00 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says detectives are currently searching for the shooter.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
