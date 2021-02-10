Tampa shooting leaves one dead in hotel parking lot

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn and Suites.

Deputies say that just before 4:30 p.m., Detective Alex Bailey was in the area of South Falkenburg Road and Adamo Drive when witnesses to the shooting pointed out a red sedan that was leaving the parking lot of the La Quinta at a high rate of speed.

Detective Bailey, along with the assistance of multiple undercover deputies, were able to take the shooter into custody.

Once in custody, the shooter said that he and a man had gotten into a verbal altercation, and had threatened him with a knife. In fear for his life, the shooter fired at the man, killing him.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time.

No arrests have been made in this case and detectives are on scene gathering information.