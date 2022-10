TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A girl is in critical condition after a Tampa shooting, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened on South Manhattan Avenue near Robinson High School around 8:40 a.m.

School officials told 8 On Your Side that the incident did not occur on campus but in a neighborhood nearby.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.