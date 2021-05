TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is shining blue this week to honor of fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week.

A number of Tampa landmarks, including Old City Hall, downtown bridges and Curtis Hixon Park, will be lit in blue.

The lights are said to honor the memory of 32 Tampa police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

National Police Week takes place from May 9 to May 15.