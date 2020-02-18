Tampa sex trafficking suspect out on bond as new details emerge in case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side obtained new details Tuesday in a sex trafficking case involving a man from Pembroke Pines and a woman from Nebraska.

Stacy Glover, 38, was arrested in early February after Tampa Police Department detectives say he flew a woman to Tampa on the promise she would become a plus-size model for lingerie and swimsuits.

When the woman arrived, she quickly learned Glover had plans to sell her for sex, arrest documents show.

In newly released court paperwork, the victim, who is not identified, appears to have feared for her life.

“The victim advised she felt compelled to pay the defendant because she felt threatened when the defendant stated, ‘I know people,’ making the victim believe he knew people that could hurt her,” a search warrant reads.

The victim said Glover told her to sell herself and she did not, she said. Instead, she said she paid him with her own money to make him think she followed through on the deal.

During one interaction, the victim said she saw Glover use his cell phone.

“Glover would not only text her but she overheard a phone call where Glover was talking to someone known only as ‘Foo-Foo’ and he discussed ‘the other girls,” the warrant says.

During the onset of the investigation, a TPD spokeswoman said detectives believe there could be additional victims. 8 On Your Side reached out to the agency to seek an answer to that possibility, and is still waiting for a reply.

A check of Hillsborough County Jail records shows that Glover has bonded out of jail.

