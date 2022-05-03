TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters were called to a scrapyard fire in Tampa that sent heavy plumes of smoke into the sky on Tuesday evening.

Tampa Fire Rescue said in a tweet that crews were called to the “fully-involved” scrapyard fire located on North Lois Avenue. According to the tweet, Lois is shut down between West Cayuga Street and West MLK Boulevard.

(Tampa Fire Rescue photo)

The fire sent heavy smoke into the sky near Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa International Airport. The smoke was visible from WFLA’s tower camera but cleared up shortly before 8 p.m.

Firefighters have not released any information yet on what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.