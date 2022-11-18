TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recent study of students in Hillsborough County reveals only half feel that their schools are addressing bullying.

One campus in Tampa is taking a new approach to prevent the issue.

Marco Mooyoung is the mindfulness coordinator at IDEA Public Schools on North Nebraska Avenue.

“I want them to say I learned the lifestyle; I learned how to live mindfully,” Mooyoung said. “No matter where I am at, I’m showing empathy and compassion, not just at school but in the community on the job and in college. I’m trying to bring it together.”

The practice teaches ways to address stress, anxiety, and overall mental health through yoga, walking, and other non-aggressive techniques.

“It’s important to be mindful so that later on when you get older and you get into the streets and you have a situation, you know how to solve the situation and get yourself out of it,” said Dontavias Stewart, a sixth grader at the school.

This is the second year of the program at IDEA.