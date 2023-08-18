TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa road is closed Friday evening due to a deadly crash, according to police.

A white Nissan SUV flipped over along North 42nd Street, police said. The man driving was ejected from the car and died after life-saving measures were attempted.

The road is closed between Hillsborough Avenue and Comanche Avenue, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Police said it appears speed was a factor in the crash.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.