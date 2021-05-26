Tampa Riverwalk shooting: 20-year-old arrested after person shot in hand

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old has been arrested in a shooting that injured one person on the Tampa Riverwalk early Saturday.

Police said Kareem Malik Hernandez Jr. opened fire after two groups got into a fight at the Riverwalk near Curtis Hixon Park. One person was shot at the hand and was treated at an area hospital.

Police later released video showing Hernandez walking with three other people in the area at the time of the shooting.

A number of people identified Hernandez as the shooter, and he later admitted to being one of the people in the video.

(Source: Tampa Police Department)

Hernandez has since been arrested and charged with aggravated battery and carrying a concealed firearm, police said in an arrest report. He is being held at the Orient Road Jail.