TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve been to downtown Tampa, you’ve likely been familiar with the city’s signature riverwalk.

USA Today is holding a contest on which riverwalk is the best in America, allowing readers to vote for their number one pick.

As of this report, Tampa was second in the voting, following Detroit’s International RiverWalk.

The Riverwalk was first conceived of in 1975 by Mayor Bill Poe, and in the following decades, it has grown to be a main part of Tampa’s cultural center.

Its attractions include various museums, parks, Amalie Arena, Armature Works, the Florida Aquarium, and many other places to experience Tampa’s vibrant culture.

Nowadays, it’s a common site to see joggers running along the Hillsborough River as well as residents simply enjoying the fresh air along the scenic downtown route.

Monday, Feb. 6 is the last day of voting, with the polls closing at noon. To cast your vote before then, visit USAToday’s 10Best website.

You can vote multiple times, but votes are restricted to one per day.

The results will be released on Friday, Feb. 17. You can learn more about the competition here.