TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2023 River O’ Green Fest kicks off at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa on Friday.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be take place on the holiday for the first time since 2018. The festival was moved to Friday due to inclement weather forecasted for Saturday.

The free festival begins at 4 p.m., when Mayor Jane Castor sounds the horn to signal crews to begin dyeing the Hillsborough River green. Despite a recent petition from wildlife advocates and community members calling for an end to the tradition, the city maintains that the dye is safe.

According to a release from the Tampa Downtown Partnership, “the dye is non-toxic, biodegradable, and certified to meet National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) Standard 60 for use in and around drinking water.” The dye has been approved for use by the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission.

The festival offers live entertainment, kid-friendly activities, food, and of course, beer. Festivalgoers can watch demonstrations of hurling, which the Tampa Downtown Partnership describes as “a wild Irish mix of hockey, baseball, and football.”

Your furry friends can also get in on the festivities with the pet costume contest at 7 p.m.

Schedule of Events:

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Live music from Family Funk

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Hurling demonstrations

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Live music from Phoenix5

7 p.m. – Pet costume contest

7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Live music from Phoenix5

River O’ Green fest runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can read more about the festival on the Tampa Downtown Partnership website.