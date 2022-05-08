TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Tampa restaurants saw big crowds as people celebrate their Mother’s this weekend.

8 on Your Side stopped by Pinky’s Diner in the Palma Ceia neighborhood where many mothers celebrated with brunch.

“It’s great to be out-and-about post-COVID we’re trying to do more, and it’s really nice,” Mia Hendrick said.

Hendrick visited the diner with her husband and their 9-month-old baby girl. She ordered oatmeal chocolate chip pancakes to celebrate the special day.

“We love Pinkys. The last time we were here was on our induction date nine months ago when she was born, and we hadn’t been back since,” Hendrick said.

Many families waited for an open table as the small brunch spot filled up quickly Sunday morning. Owner Jacob Shirai said he brought in extra help in anticipation for the big crowds.

“I love making mothers happy. It’s fun when I get to come visit a table before I cook it and let them know I’m the chef, owner and say ‘hey I’m going to go back and cook your food now,'” Shirai said.