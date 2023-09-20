TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking to break bread on a budget, look no further than this Tampa restaurant which took home USA Today’s top spot for “Best Cheap Places to Eat in the U.S.“

The national news outlet looked at 28,000 budget-friendly restaurants across 50 U.S. cities. To qualify, a restaurant had to be designated as one dollar sign on Google’s cost scale and have 200+ reviews.

With just under 500 reviews and a perfect 5-star rating, Mickey’s Subs in Tampa took home the top spot for best cheap eats in America.

The eatery uses locally baked bead, Boars Head meats, and house-made sauces that “add the perfect flavor profile to each sub.”

“Here at Mickey’s Subs we refuse to sell just another sub like the other guys,” the store’s website says. “We strive to provide the highest quality, best tasting premium subs available in the Tampa Bay area.”

“Mickey’s is my go-to stop for lunch!” one customer raved. “His housemade Parmy [sic] sauce is delicious and his subs are consistently the best around.”

The following Tampa Bay area eateries also made the list of Best Cheap Places to Eat in the U.S.:

Tampa Bay Empanadas (4), Chicago Paulie’s (46), Florish (48), The Mediterranean Chickpea (59), and Island Fin Poké Company – Wesley Chapel (60).

As a whole, the City of Tampa rounded out the top 10 cities in the nation with the highest average rating for budget eats with an average rating of 4.716.