TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa restaurant was made the New York Times’ annual restaurant list that recognizes 50 restaurants across the United States.

The newspaper outlet said it sent out dozens of reporters, editors and critics to hundreds of places across America to come up with a list of favorites.

Tampa’s Salt Shack on the Bay was added to the annual list.

“The Salt Shack feels like it’s been catching the ocean breeze on the edge of Rattlesnake Point for decades. Jimmy Buffet would have liked this place, where there is no problem a platter of fresh Gulf shrimp and a drink with a pineapple slice couldn’t solve,” the newspaper reported.

The report said the Salt Shack has no walls and features snapshot views of Old Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg.

“The sprawling menu has a vague Caribbean bent, with jackfruit tacos dressed in jicama slaw and jerk burgers with fries, but the real gold is anything that lets all that great Gulf seafood shine,” the report said.

Two other Florida restaurants made the list, May’s and Smoke & Dough — both in Miami. Maty’s was one of the many restaurants listed that opened since The New York Times’ 2022 list.

To see the New York Times’ full list of the best restaurants in America, click here.