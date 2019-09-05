‘I just feel really helpless’: Tampa restaurant collects supplies for the Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian has destroyed and washed away countless homes, leaving those that live there in need of immediate supplies and assistance.

“I just feel really helpless, I really wish I could help the people. Let’s organize and try to help our people right now in their time of need,” said Aaron Adderley, a native of the Bahamas.

Adderley, along with his wife, Jennifer, are working with the Jerk Hut in downtown Tampa, to gather supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

“We try to be that one place that represents the people from the Caribbean area you know,” said Jerk Hut owner, Andrew Ashmeade.

Ashmeade tells 8 On Your Side, on Friday, the Tampa community is welcome to stop by his 513 North Franklin Street location to drop off resources to send to the Bahamas.

“It will kind of be like a meet-up where, a string of people will be passing through and it will be a central location, so they can drop off all their stuff here. We will have an area to store it and someone will pick it up,” Ashmeade said.

Items to donate include:

Non-perishable food

Water

Tarps with zip ties

Diapers

Flashlights

Batteries

Blankets

Feminine hygiene products

Toiletries

Heavy-duty trash bags

First aid kits

Items can be dropped off between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

