TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the best brunch spots in America is right here in Tampa Bay, according to Tripadvisor.

The travel planning website on Wednesday announced the winners of its annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Restaurants.

The rankings, which are based on reviews from diners, were broken down into eight categories, including Fine Dining, Everyday Eats, Quick Bites, Picture-Perfect Restaurants, Hottest New Restaurants, Date Night, Best Vegan Spots and Best Brunch Spots.

Users picked the Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Va. as the No. 1 Fine Dining restaurant in the U.S.

Oxford Exchange in Tampa was named No. 9 in the U.S. Best Brunch Restaurant Award-Winners category.

Below you’ll find the top restaurants in each category. The full list of winners can be found here.

