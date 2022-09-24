TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa is urging residents to help keep the streets clean ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

The city said storm water service teams are working to clear debris out of the drainage systems in flood-prone areas, including South Tampa. Yard waste like tree limbs and grass clippings are the main culprits stopping up the drainage systems, which can cause localized flooding.



Hubert Drainage System in South Tampa (via City of Tampa)



“When yard waste ends up in the street, it can clog storm drains and cause drainage and flooding issues by clogging curb inlets and pipes,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. ”This can cause water to back up and flood within the drainage system. I encourage everyone to do their part to keep streets clear as our crews work to remove any debris ahead of a potential storm.”

Additionally, the city said palm fronds, branches and other large debris can get blown into the street and become a hazard for drivers and motorcyclists. Tropical storm-force winds can send smaller branches flying, potentially damaging homes or vehicles.

You can learn more about how to properly dispose of yard waste on the City of Tampa website.