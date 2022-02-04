Tampa residents unhappy as City Council changes course on noise ordinance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After years of controversy, Tampa’s City Council voted in January to pass a noise ordinance that limited outside, amplified music after midnight. On Thursday, the City Council voted to reverse course on the vote.

“We already had plans to come back in April and hone it down, how we could define it, but apparently but apparently there was a couple of council people who were not happy with what happened,” Tampa City Councilman Joe Citro said.

Some Tampa residents haven’t been happy for years about the music pumping out of bars late at night.

“I have to sleep with earplugs in my ears,” said Craig Newman who lives near South Howard Avenue near some of the bars. He said he thinks the problem has only grown during the last year.

“COVID brought a lot of things outdoors. So, we had all of this outdoor activity, you see all of this outdoor activity and the city allowed it, they allowed them to put up tents and some of them never took down the tents when they said stop.”

Newman and other residents have worked for years on the noise ordinance and are disappointed by the council’s action on Thursday.

“I was shocked. I felt we were in the right frame of mind when we said we were going to work together to have this ordinance,” Newman said.

Citro believes the council needs to work on a new ordinance.

“So now what we are going to do is redefine the ordinance and then we are going to bring it back, hopefully for a vote,” Citro said.