TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of Tampa residents lined up at MacFarlane Park Sunday morning to collect sandbags with hopes of protecting their homes from floodwaters.

“I got to take care of my kids that’s the main thing,” Tampa Resident Demond Johnson said.

Johnson drove to the collection site at 6:30 a.m. Sunday where he waited over two hours for his sandbags.

“I’m going to put them around my door area cause my back area tends to flood a little bit, so I’ll probably dig out a trench,” Johnson shared.

McFarlane Park is one of three sandbag collection sites specifically for Tampa residents. Residents can also visit Al Barnes Park and the Himes Avenue Complex.

Proof of residency is required, and there’s a 10-bag limit per household.

The mayor activated the sites which will open daily until further notice from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“Just providing preparation for our community, we all knew we were in hurricane season and now we see what will be Hurricane Ian,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

Other steps the mayor has taken to prepare the city include topping off all generators in city buildings, requesting that storm drains be cleared out, and taking inventory of the city’s fuel.

Tampa residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Tampa as it’s the city’s official emergency notification system.