TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police were called to Curtis Hixon Park Sunday just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound being treated by good samaritans.

The 16-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and remains there in critical condition. Police said the incident began with an altercation between two groups that escalated into a shooting.

Jasmine Burgess works downtown and said she saw the aftermath of the shooting.

“I just saw a bunch of police tape around a big section of the park and I saw maybe 10 or more cop cars,” Burgess said, who wonders why there aren’t more police at the park during the popular Winter Village event.

“I am honestly surprised they don’t. They only have, just the regular park security people and that’s pretty much it,” Burgess added.

Daniel Perdomo comes to the park often with his family and is concerned by the shooting, but said there aren’t enough police for the Winter Village event.

“Very seldomly do you see police, particularly foot traffic. I think at some point when there are larger venues, you see them and their bicycles, but aside from that, I feel we could benefit from a little more police presence,” Perdomo said.

Tampa Police say they have no updates on the shooting at this time.