Tampa residents book Airbnb rentals in Ukraine with no plans to stay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in the Tampa Bay area are jumping on a nationwide trend to support the people of Ukraine.

People all over the world have been booking Airbnb rentals in Ukraine, but have no plans of staying. The idea is to get money directly to the people of Ukraine.

Airbnb announced fees in Ukraine are being waived, so the money is going directly to hosts in the country.

According to Airbnb, there have been over 61,000 nights booked in Ukraine and nearly $2 million raised for local hosts in Ukraine.

People in the Tampa Bay area are getting involved and booking reservations to show their support from thousands of miles away.

“She responded and said hello Oytun, it’s very kind of you to support ordinary people in such a way,” Oytun Tutuncu said, reading a response he received from a Ukrainian host.

Tutuncu is one of thousands booking vacations he doesn’t plan to take.

“Obviously there’s a huge need and there’s immediate need for them to have some type of money in their pockets,” Tutuncu said.

When he saw a social media post about people booking Airbnb rentals in Ukraine, he knew he had to make a reservation.

“Being a real estate investor and having some Airbnb properties in Tampa, and being involved in the Facebook groups and the different social media channels, we saw that a couple people were doing this and we got inspired by it,” he said.

The first reservation quickly turned into many more.

“Combined with my friends, we must have booked over 40 to 45 days,” Tutuncu said.

Tutuncu sent a message to every host he booked with. Many are responding to the kindness coming from strangers thousands of miles away.

“Your support will not be forgotten. Hope to host you in the future, God bless you,” one host wrote to Tutuncu.

When the war is over, Tutuncu hopes to book again.

“We told them that one day will come and visit them and hopefully spend some time there,” said Tutuncu.

Movement organizers are also stressing to do research before booking to make sure the rentals are operated by residents of Ukraine and not companies.