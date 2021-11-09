Tampa reacts to deadly Astroworld festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The crowd surfing and raging are just a few reasons why thousands of people flock to Travis Scott’s Astroworld but that may be changing after this weekend’s tragedy.

“I’m from Houston so a lot of my friends are big fans of his and I don’t know, it’s a big tragedy a bunch of young kids losing their lives,” said JD Koehn.

Koehn told 8 On Your Side he’s now thinking twice about the festivals he’ll attend. He also believes what happened at Astroworld could impact venues everywhere.

“The locations they’ll probably have more security hopefully to keep the crowd under control,” Koehn said.

The Tampa Bay area has several concerts and events popping up in the coming weeks. John Reed, a fire marshal with Tampa Fire and Rescue, said they have a special events application for organizers and first responders.

“There’s a lot of planning and preplanning prior to an event to ensure that life safety parameters are met,” said Reed.

While he said he doesn’t want to comment specifically on what happened at Astroworld, Reed told 8 On Your side every agency will learn from it.

“Any time you can take away an incident or part of an incident that will help improve a safety plan, I think all of us in the emergency response field always look at those opportunities for improvement,” Reed said.