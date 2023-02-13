TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)) —The Tampa rapper accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend is due in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Monday.

Billy Adams faces a first-degree murder charge and a charge of killing an unborn child by injury to the mother, police said.

Police said Adams allegedly shot and killed Alana Sims because he didn’t want her or their unborn child in his life.

Sims was found dead outside her car at the Easton Park subdivision. A toddler was found sleeping in a car seat in the vehicle. Police said the toddler was not harmed.

Through interviews, surveillance video and other evidence, police learned that Adams was with Sims the night of the shooting. After making numerous inconsistent statements about what happened, Adams admitted to meeting Sims that evening and said he shot her in self-defense after she pulled a gun on him.

Police said the murder happened just days after Adams was acquitted of double murder. In 2020, the rapper was accused of killing two men in a Lutz recording studio. He claimed self-defense in those killings as well.

Adams’ pretrial detention hearing will take place at 2 p.m. Monday.