TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new poll from Real Estate Witch puts Tampa 32nd on its list of the 50 Best Cities for Weed.

Findings were based on several factors including the legality of marijuana, price of one ounce of high-quality marijuana, number of dispensaries per 100,000 residents, number of Taco Bells per 100,000 residents, number of music festivals, and even hiking trails.

Despite only being medicinal in Florida, the study showed of those who did smoke spent 3.95 percent of their income on marijuana.

Thirty-seven states have legalized weed for medical use while 18 states along with the District of Columbia legalized it for recreational use.

Efforts to legalize weed in the Sunshine State have been met with opposition from state leaders and some lawmakers. As of February, the various attempts to legalize pot in Florida had failed.

Denver is the best city in the country for stoners and weed culture with Portland, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and San Jose rounding out the top five spots.