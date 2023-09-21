TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is one of the best coffee cities in America, according to a new study from WalletHub.

WalletHub looked at 100 cities and used 12 criteria, including coffee shops per capita, average prices, households with coffee makers and Google search traffic.

Tampa ranked as the 6th best city in America for coffee, behind San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Orlando, and Honolulu, according to WalletHub.

Tampa has the fifth most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita, according to WalletHub.

Top 10 best cities for coffee:

San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon Seattle, Washington Orlando, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Tampa, Florida Austin, Texas Oakland, California New Orleans, Louisiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

St. Petersburg was ranked the 56th best city in America for coffee, according to WalletHub.

To view the full results of the study, as well as the methodology, read the study on WalletHub.