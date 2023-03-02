TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amid constant development and changes in where people are living and moving, a study on how urban construction is shifting toward walkable cities showed which parts of the United States are most accessible on foot.

Among the biggest metro areas in America, Tampa was ranked 30 out of the biggest 35 most walkable cities by Smart Growth America.

While the study ranked Tampa low for affordability and social equity in the metro area, referring to how much access there is to affordable housing and social services, the Tampa area did get points for what the study called “Future Momentum.”

The larger Tampa area was also noted for how it’s refocused development on “walkable urbanism.”

“Metro Tampa (which includes St. Petersburg) and Orlando, are slowly following similar paths to walkable urbanism,” Smart Growth America reported. “The downtowns of both Orlando and St. Petersburg have been redeveloping, taking advantage of lake frontage and Bay frontage, respectively, particularly for residential and urban entertainment”

Tampa also scored a bit higher in the rankings for having a “fairly interconnected walkable street network,” but the rank was balanced down due to the network “not extending to the areas outside of the downtown core,” and for having limited transit access.

Turning to the future, Tampa was highlighted for its “potential to support increased walkable development,” with Smart Growth America citing a diverse metro region and renewed interest in walkability as the metro region is developed with mixed-use properties and a big migration to the area by Americans.

Using a study factor called the Standard Distance Index, or the percentage of walkable urban areas located in the suburbs, Tampa ranked the highest among cities for its widespread “standard distance ellipse,” reported to make up 75% of the region’s total physical area. Comparatively, Smart Growth America said Las Vegas’ own version is much more isolated to the city center, making just 1.3% of the region in its standard distance ellipse.

Put more simply, more space around the Tampa city core is walkable than in other parts of dense, urban U.S. cities. Smart Growth America said they define the standard distance index for walkability as showing concentrations of walkability from the city’s population centers. Still, walkable areas are mainly concentrated in urban cores, rather than the larger Tampa area.

Concerning urban walkability specifically, Tampa is ranked the highest of the 35 biggest metropolitan areas in the U.S.