Tampa ranked 2nd best place to retire in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you are looking for a great place to retire there’s no better place than the bay area!

The website WalletHub ranked Sarasota at the top of its list, followed by Tampa.

Bradenton was in seventh place, Clearwater placed tenth and St.Petersburg ranked fifteenth.

“Florida crosses off many items on a retiree’s wish list,” the report states, “starting with cheap living costs, one of the biggest considerations for older Americans who’ve stopped working and rely on a smaller income.”

Although Tampa ranked 26th in Quality of Life rank among the over 100 cities ranked, it ranked 10th in health care and 2nd in activities.

