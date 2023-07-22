TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A popular Tampa radio host was arrested for driving under the influence, resulting in injuries and property damage, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said 52-year-old Orlando Davis, legally identified as Arlandal Davis, who is known as a host for WILD 94.1, was involved in a crash Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

Police said Davis allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of North Dale Mabry and West Kennedy Boulevard, crashing into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and their vehicle sustained significant damage.

Jail records confirmed Davis was bonded out around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.