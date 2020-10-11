Tampa radio host, friends give breast cancer survivor glamorous day of pampering

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s not just about wearing pink… it’s about taking action to help patients and survivors. That’s exactly what one Tampa DJ and her friends are doing.

Shandra Littleton, better known as “Babs” rocks with Tampa Bay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wild 94.1. She is also an advocate for breast cancer awareness.

“I have someone very close to me who is a survivor and she survived, thank goodness, because of early detection. Early detection is key. But I noticed that when she was… battling breast cancer, she still had to go on with her everyday life,” Babs explained. “She still had to work, still had to take care of her kids and do all of that and still battle breast cancer. And once she beat it, she was ready to get back to her normal self and she deserved the world.”

That’s what got the radio host thinking.

Sarah “Sarah Black” Alleyne started Locks of Luxury 10 years ago when she began researching hair extensions, weaves and wigs.

Sarah has teamed with Babs for the second year to pamper breast cancer patients and survivors.

“It definitely makes a difference, and for myself, I’ve owned my company for 10 years, so obviously I have the hair right at my fingertips. I knew that I could be a help. I love giving back and doing things in the community so I said, ‘well, let’s pamper somebody,'” she said.

Babs began promoting on her Instagram that she wanted to give back and women would reach out via direct message. That’s where the past years’ winners have been chosen from.

Alleyne told News Channel 8’s Daisy Ruth she has a large network of business owner friends and they are “pretty much all in” when asked to help out those in the community.

The day of pampering entails make-up, a massage, a new outfit and of course, a new hairdo or wig.

“Women who battle this, they still have to be women and on top of battling breast cancer so they deserve it all, so that’s why me and Sarah with Locks of Luxury wanted to do something special for the breast cancer survivors in the Tampa Bay area,” said Babs.

This year, Christina Reyes, a recent survivor of breast cancer, was chosen to be pampered.

“It means a lot to me, honestly. I’ve been through a lot. My body’s been through a lot, physically, mentally. I just try to stay positive, keep going, and when this opportunity came to me, I felt honored, I just can’t wait. I’m so excited. I’m just overwhelmed,” Reyes said.

Reyes is a very recent survivor.

“I just found out two weeks ago that I’m officially cancer-free… very, very excited. I’m just ready to get on with my life,” she explained.

Babs and Sarah had a larger vision for their day of pampering event this year, but as many of us have experienced, 2020 had different plans.

“The thing that really slowed us down this year was COVID. After we did it last year, we really had a master plan to actually make it something way larger than what it was. But due to the fact… that all people who have cancer are immuno-compromised, we just felt that it really wasn’t safe to do it on as large of a scale as we wanted to,” Sarah explained. “But hopefully we’ll be able to come back and do this on a much larger scale.”

Courtney Smith with The Beauty Smith provides wig installation, Tiffany Pate provides hair color and style and Tiffany Garvey spoils the women with their new outfit.

Babs promotes the event throughout the month of October on social media, and also reminds women to get their mammograms as well. She reiterated early detection is key.

According to current cancer screening standards, women ages 45 to 54 should get a mammogram every year. Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every two years or continue yearly screenings if they so chose.

Information regarding breast cancer screening, treatment, and more can be found through the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: